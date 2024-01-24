'As Gen AI goes enterprise mainstream, expect a "value-first" shift in IT services': TCS

With software and artificial intelligence (AI)-based automation set to accelerate through this year and beyond, the aim is to augment customers' ability to get more from technology in every aspect of their operations and help them become owners of creativity, Harrick Vin (HV) and Sivaraman Ganesan (SG) tell Forbes India in a recent interview. Edited excerpts:
Q. Can you give us a snapshot of how work on AI has evolved over the years at TCS?
HV: The field of AI has witnessed extensive development over several decades, encompassing three primary intelligences. Recognition intelligence involves extracting meaning from unstructured data like images or text, a domain in which we've been active for at least 15 years, focusing on tasks like sentiment extraction and image analysis for damage assessment.