To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
  1. Home
  2. Multimedia
  3. Podcast
  4. TCS futurist Frank Diana on how tech will boost productivity in unprecedented ways across industries

TCS futurist Frank Diana on how tech will boost productivity in unprecedented ways across industries

By Harichandan Arakali Forbes India Staff
53 Listen ins
 

In this episode, Frank Diana, principal futurist at Tata Consultancy Services, talks about how a lot of his work in figuring out where we're headed is about learning from history. I spoke with Frank last week, a few days ahead of the company's New York marathon, during which TCS and Dassault Systemes would showcase their digital twin technologies by modelling the heart of a noted elite athlete, Des Lindon. Diana spoke about why interest in such technologies has surged and how current advances, including AI, will bring unprecedented productivity gains in the near future

Lidiane Jones-highres_SM

Slack CEO Lidiane Jones quits to run Bumble as founder Whitney Wolfe Herd steps down

Nov 7, 2023
Luxury Industry 2023

Is India ready to take the lead in the global luxury market?

Nov 6, 2023
Elon Musk and Twitter

What's the future of Elon Musk's X aka Twitter, after a year of decline?

Nov 6, 2023
33DE2LY-highres_SM

Apple continues to grow iPhone sales in India amid global dip

Nov 6, 2023
Aadhar Passport

What the Aadhar data breach means for you

Nov 3, 2023
apple notifications

Apple threat notifications: Why they are cause for concern

Nov 2, 2023
See More