TCS futurist Frank Diana on how tech will boost productivity in unprecedented ways across industries

In this episode, Frank Diana, principal futurist at Tata Consultancy Services, talks about how a lot of his work in figuring out where we're headed is about learning from history. I spoke with Frank last week, a few days ahead of the company's New York marathon, during which TCS and Dassault Systemes would showcase their digital twin technologies by modelling the heart of a noted elite athlete, Des Lindon. Diana spoke about why interest in such technologies has surged and how current advances, including AI, will bring unprecedented productivity gains in the near future