  4. What's up with IT services staffing, as the global slowdown hits remote work?

By Harichandan Arakali, Pankti Mehta Kadakia
161 Listen ins
 

In a letter circulated yesterday, NITES, a union in Pune seeking to organise India's six million plus IT and BPO workforce, blamed Tata Consultancy Services for asking some staff to accept transfers to various centres. Sources within the company told Forbes India that the company itself hadn't seen any complaints. In today's episode, Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a staffing firm and consultancy in the IT industry, in Bengaluru, explains what's happening and what the outlook is like over the next few quarters

