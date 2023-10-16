TCS CEO Krithivasan says fresh revenue getting 'neutralised' by cost cuts elsewhere

Tata Consultancy Services reported an order of $11.2 billion for its fiscal Q2 that ended Sep. 30, reflecting the strong demand for outsourcing. Actual spending, however, is sharply focused on cost cutting projects. Even as revenues flow in from new projects, "optimisation" in existing run-the-business work and even "downsizing" is hurting growth, CEO K Krithivasan of India's biggest IT services provider told analysts on Oct. 11