Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: Symposium on 'Towards Net Zero' concludes





Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's climate change efforts open new prospects for the business world: Cabinet Minister Shri Mulubhai Bera The Department of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change hosted a seminar titled 'Advancing Towards Net Zero' as a component of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The seminar aimed to tackle the challenges associated with global issues such as climate change and to actively pursue the reduction of carbon emissions. During the event, Shri Mulubhai Bera, the Cabinet Minister of the Forest and Environment and Climate Change Department in Gujarat, outlined the measures implemented by Gujarat in this endeavor. He highlighted Gujarat's proactive adoption of the Emission Trading Scheme, and he also mentioned ongoing plans to establish a carbon market in the near future. Addressing the imperative of safeguarding wildlife and grappling with the escalating population in Gujarat, the minister underscored significant achievements through initiatives such as augmenting mangrove trees, implementing the MISHTI Yojana, Van Kavach Yojana, and Namo Vad Van. The minister asserted that the Gujarat government prioritizes sustainable development alongside industrial progress. Commending Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's dedication to addressing climate change, the minister highlighted emerging opportunities for the business sector. He discussed novel initiatives like Mission Life, Carbon Trading, and Green Credit schemes initiated by the Indian government. Additionally, he acknowledged India's commendable start under the Paris Agreement, while acknowledging the ongoing global efforts to achieve consensus on this crucial matter. During the seminar focusing on "Advancing Towards Net Zero" with a focus on Carbon Trading and Decarbonization of the Economy, Shri Mukesh Patel, the Minister of State for Forest, Environment, and Climate Change, shared insights into Gujarat's proactive measures. The minister emphasized that, with the increasing visibility of climate change challenges, addressing carbon emissions is not just a moral obligation but also a potential industry opportunity. He attributed the establishment of Gujarat's first Climate Change Department in 2009 to the visionary leadership of the then Chief Minister, now the Prime Minister of the country, Shri Narendra Modi. The minister underscored diverse opportunities for decarbonization in Gujarat. Plans are in motion for the establishment of a state-of-the-art climate change university, offering courses like Climate Change Technology, Climate Change Innovation, Coastal Pollution, and Management, aiming to cultivate expertise in the field. The creation of green innovation hubs, centered on sustainable practices and green technology, is envisioned to attract both talent and investment to Gujarat. Gujarat's extensive 1600 km coastal region presents substantial potential for renewable energy, boasting installed capacities of solar power and wind power surpassing 22,000 megawatts. Furthermore, Gujarat is actively engaged in the construction of the world's largest renewable energy park, with a capacity of 30,000 megawatts. Investing in the renewable energy sector not only aligns with decarbonization goals but also solidifies Gujarat's standing as a key player in clean energy production nationwide. The program featured two sessions: 'Decarbonisation of Economy' and 'Carbon Trading.' Decarbonisation involves the collaborative effort of the business sector, government, and organizations to diminish greenhouse gas and carbon dioxide emissions into the atmosphere through a variety of measures. Throughout these discussions, renowned companies, organizations, and experts in relevant fields actively participated in comprehensive conversations on these subjects, offering valuable insights to all attendees. Dr. VK Saraswat, a member of NITI Aayog, delivered an extensive presentation elucidating India's objectives and the roadmap to attain the Net Zero target by 2070. The presentation highlighted both the opportunities and challenges integral to this ambitious goal. Following this, Shri Arun Kumar Singh, the Chairman and CEO of ONGC Limited, shared insights into ONGC's forthcoming initiatives. H.E Ms. May Elin Stener, Norway's Ambassador, provided the audience with information about Norway's investments in India and the collaborative partnership between the two nations.