When to renew a passport?

How to apply for the renewal of passport?

Visit the Passport Seva website.

Register using the ‘New User Registration’ tab if you are a new user. If you are an existing user, log in with the ‘Existing User Login’ option.





Click the ‘Apply for Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport’ link.











Select the ‘Click here to fill application form’ option.









Select the state and district.









Choose the ‘re-issue of passport’ option and the reason for re-issue accordingly. Also, choose the application type (normal/tatkaal) and booklet type (36 pages/60 pages).









Fill in the required applicant details in the form.









Fill in family details.









Fill in the address details.









Enter the emergency contact details.









Enter the details of your previous passport.









Fill in the other details, as shown in the image below.









Agree to the self-declaration and submit the form.









How to book an appointment?

Log in to the Passport Seva website if you are logged out.

Choose ‘View Saved and Submitted Application’ and then the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ option from the ‘Payment and Appointment’ tab.









Choose a payment method.

Select the Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) of your choice on the ‘Pay and Schedule Appointment’ page.

Confirm your PSK by entering the CAPTCHA code.

Choose a convenient slot from the available dates mentioned.

Next, select ‘Pay and Book the Appointment’ to pay.

What are passport renewal fees?

Services Application Fees Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport with additional booklet due to visa pages exhaustion (36 pages) of ten years validity Rs.1,500/- Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport with additional booklet due to visa page exhaustion (60 pages) of ten years validity Rs.2,000/- Fresh Passport/Re-issue of Passport for Minors (below 18 years of age), valid for five years or until the minor is 18, whichever is earlier (36 pages) Rs.1,000/-

Documents required for passport renewal

Original passport. A printout of the application receipt. Self-attested copies of the first and last two pages of the passport. A self-attested copy of the Emigration Check Required (ECR)/ Non-ECR page. A self-attested copy of the observation page, if any, was made by the Passport Issuing Authority. A self-attested copy of the validity extension page, if any, regarding the Short Validity Passport (SVP). Proof of address in case of address change. Check out the list of acceptable documents as address proof here. Document proof for the relevant non-ECR category, if applicable. Check out the documents required for non-ECR here. A declaration affirming the particulars provided in the application about the minor. The original and self-attested copies of parents’ passports in case of minors. A recent passport-size photograph (4.5 X 3.5 cm) with a white background in case of minors below four years of age. No Objection Certificate (NOC) or Prior Intimation Letter (PI) if government/PSU/statutory body. Pension Payment Order if retired government official.

How do you track your passport renewal status?

Login to the Passport Seva portal.



Choose the ‘Track application status’ option.

Enter the details like your application type, file number, and date of birth.

Click on the ‘Track Status’ button.

You will get to know the status of your passport.

FAQs

