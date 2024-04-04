What are the different types of passports in India?

The several types of passports in India are crucial documents that validate the citizenship of Indian nationals under the Passport Act of 1967. The passport issuing authority in India is the Ministry of External Affairs. With an Indian passport, travellers can travel to many countries visa-free or through visa-on-arrival arrangements.There are various passport types in India, from the conventional blue type P passport to the modern e-passports. This guide will look at the five different types of passports in India.
Different types of passports in India
In India, passports are broadly categorised into digital or online ‘e-passports’ and offline or physical passports. Within the physical passport category, there are four passport types, each tailored to a specific citizenship status, diplomatic position, and educational background. Notably, different passport colours are used in India based on each passport type, aiding in the facilitation of immigration and security procedures.Let’s look at the different types of passports in India: Also Read: Passport renewal process in India: Fees, required documents and more
Physical, offline passports
Here is a rundown on the types of offline passports in India:
Blue personal passport or type P passport
The Type P passport is a personal passport issued to Indian citizens for personal travel purposes. It is the most common passport type in India. Its dark blue cover characterises it, and is available to individuals who have completed their education beyond the 10th grade. This passport lets holders travel internationally for leisure, business, education, or other personal reasons.
White service passport
The white service passport is designated for individuals employed in various government services or public sector organisations, excluding diplomatic or consular officials. This passport, distinguished by its white cover, is issued to government officials and employees travelling abroad for official duties, conferences, or training programs.
Orange emigration passport
The orange emigration passport is specifically designed for Indian citizens who are emigrating to other countries for employment opportunities.It is issued to individuals who have not completed their formal education and seek overseas employment.
Maroon diplomat passport
India's diplomatic passport is exclusively issued to diplomats, consular officers, and other high-ranking government officials representing India abroad. It is characterised by its maroon cover and grants holders diplomatic immunity and privileges per international conventions.
Online or e-passports
India has introduced e-passports as part of its efforts to enhance the security of its travel documents. E-Passports, also known as biometric passports, contain an electronic chip. This chip holds the biometric information of the passport holder, which can include fingerprint and iris data alongside the traditional personal details found in a passport. The introduction of e-passports aims to streamline the immigration process through automated identity verification, reduce passport forgery, and enhance overall security. In recent years, diplomatic passports have transitioned to e-passports. However, a notable development on the horizon is the accessibility of online e-passports to a broader segment of Indian citizens.
What sets an e-passport apart?
First and foremost, the electronic passport expedites immigration and security clearance processes, allowing travellers to navigate these checkpoints swiftly and seamlessly.Moreover, e-passports integrate biometric data, providing robust protection against scams, duplicates, and fraudulent activities, thereby enhancing security measures.Furthermore, the e-passport's tamper-proof nature, attributed to its embedded security chip, ensures the integrity of the travel document, safeguarding it against unauthorised alterations or tampering attempts.With an e-passport, your biometric information, including iris prints and photographs, is securely stored.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. Who gets a blue passport in India?In India, individuals who have completed their education beyond the 10th grade are typically eligible to receive the blue passport, also known as the type P passport. This passport is issued to Indian citizens for personal travel, allowing them to undertake international journeys for leisure, business, education, or other personal reasons. 2. Do IAS officers get white passports?IAS (Indian Administrative Service) officers, along with other government officials and employees travelling abroad for official duties, are typically issued the white service passport. The white passport in India is specifically designated for individuals employed in various government services or public sector organisations, excluding diplomatic or consular officials. 3. Who gets a VIP passport?In some countries, including India, individuals holding high-ranking government positions or diplomatic roles may be issued VIP passports. These passports often grant holders certain privileges, such as expedited immigration and enhanced diplomatic immunity. The issuance of VIP passports varies by country and is typically reserved for government officials, diplomats, and other individuals with significant political or diplomatic status.4. Who gets a yellow passport in India?Tibetans seeking refugee status in India are commonly issued the yellow Indian passport as their identity card. For individuals without a formal education, particularly those who have only completed up to the 10th grade, the appropriate passport to apply for would be the orange passport, also known as the Emigration Check Required (ECR) passport.5. How strong is an Indian passport?The Indian passport has secured the 83rd position in the list of the world's most powerful passports for 2024, granting its holders visa-free access to 58 countries.