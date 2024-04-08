What Indian managers should know about Generative AI

Whatever AI can do, generative AI can do better.
Generative (Gen) AI, the newest entrant to the AI toolset, has the USP of ‘generating’ outputs from user prompts in creative, unprecedented ways. This is a leap from traditional AI models that use prespecified rules to analyse and detect patterns in big data. ChatGPT4 is an example of Gen AI, and it scored 99th percentile at the US Biology Olympiad by summarising large volumes of information and answering complex questions. When ChatGPT launched in 2022, I watched in amazement as it spat out customised assignments and poetry within seconds. Within a year, we have Gen AI tools like Midjourney that create realistic images and videos from simple text prompts. However, Gen AI is not just a suite of shiny toys for enthusiasts; companies, including Microsoft, Google, and Amazon, are integrating it into their digital suites. A survey by EY predicts that by FY 2029, Gen AI may contribute over $350 billion to India’s GDP across IT services, education and healthcare.