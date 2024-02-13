AI for Social Good: Revolutionising lives through operational excellence

The growing digital disparity between urban and rural areas has become a critical issue in India, accentuating the gap between metropolitan success stories and rural challenges in accessing technology. Despite a commendable 13 percent digital growth rate, Oxfam India's Inequality Report reveals that only 31 percent of the rural population has internet access compared to the more affluent 67 percent in urban areas. The consequences are palpable—restricted educational opportunities, limited healthcare access, and persistent regional economic disparities. Can artificial intelligence (AI) be the transformative force to bridge this digital chasm?
Amid this digital divide, AI initiatives are reshaping India's future, emphasising social good as a primary focus. A strategic framework is crucial for C-suite executives eyeing inclusive growth through AI.
Let's delve into a proposed narrative that guides organisations in harnessing AI for societal benefit while aligning with their commercial objectives. This win-win strategy unfolds as a strategic resource of operational excellence towards resolving rural challenges.
[This article has been reproduced with permission from the Indian School of Business, India]