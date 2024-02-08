India's developer community to play a key role in global AI innovation: Satya Nadella

During Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella’s address to 1,100 developers and technology leaders at the Microsoft AI Tour in Bengaluru on Thursday, he highlighted the pivotal role of India’s developer community in building cutting-edge products and solutions that solve challenges for the nation and can be deployed around the world.
“This next generation of AI (artificial intelligence) is changing how and what developers build everywhere, including in India,” said Nadella. “It’s fantastic to see how India’s developer community is applying our technology and tools to build the future for India and the world.”