After much drama at what is perhaps the most famous AI company today, OpenAI, it emerged on Nov. 20 that ousted CEO Sam Altman might join Microsoft. Jaspreet Bindra, founder of Tech Whisperer, a consultancy in the UK, and former chief digital officer of Mahindra Group, helps us make sense of the ever-evolving story, and offers some perspective on why, regardless of the outcome, Nadella's Microsoft is poised to rule big tech