Mentors and Mavens All Stories
To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
Leadership Mantras Pathbreakers Lets Talk About One Thing Today in Tech Momentum Nuts and Bolts In Conversation With From the Field Beyond the Boardroom All Videos
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
  1. Home
  2. Special Report
  3. Photo of the day
  4. Photo of the day: Attempting democracy

Photo of the day: Attempting democracy

By Forbes India
Published: Feb 8, 2024 02:34:50 PM IST
Updated: Feb 8, 2024 02:39:55 PM IST

Photo of the day: Attempting democracyFormer Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 8, 2024. Voting began on Thursday for the 266 seats in the country's National Assembly as the world's fifth-most populous nation again takes the democratic test. With continued militant attacks, allegations of political engineering by the army, and accusations of electoral misconduct, the integrity of the process is already being criticised. Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party are the key players vieing to secure the largest portion of the assembly. Victor must deal with soaring inflation, internal unrest, illegal migration, and a severe economic crisis.
Image:  Navesh Chitrakar/ Reuters

Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
India's developer community to play a key role in global AI innovation: Satya Nadella
RBI treads with caution with concerns of high food inflation