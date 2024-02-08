Photo of the day: Attempting democracy

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif casts his vote at a polling station during the general election in Lahore, Pakistan, on February 8, 2024. Voting began on Thursday for the 266 seats in the country's National Assembly as the world's fifth-most populous nation again takes the democratic test. With continued militant attacks, allegations of political engineering by the army, and accusations of electoral misconduct, the integrity of the process is already being criticised. Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf, and Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's Pakistan People's Party are the key players vieing to secure the largest portion of the assembly. Victor must deal with soaring inflation, internal unrest, illegal migration, and a severe economic crisis.

Image: Navesh Chitrakar/ Reuters

