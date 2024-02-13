Mentors and Mavens All Stories
  4. Startup Fridays: Vinod Shankar's journey from software techie to lending books to deep tech investor

Vinod Shankar, founding managing partner at Java Capital in Bengaluru, talks about his passion for backing deep tech entrepreneurs. Shankar started out as a software engineer but his insatiable thirst for knowledge has taken him from a software startup to leading marketing for a new-age library chain to angel investing to eventually working at a VC firm before starting one of his own. Vinod talks about why he wants to invest in deep tech ventures, and how he identifies entrepreneurs worth backing
Published: Feb 13, 2024

