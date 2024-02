In this episode, Sidhant Rastogi, managing partner at Zinnov, a technology consultancy in Bengaluru, talks about why engineering R&D services is a promising area of outsourcing at the cusp of its next big phase of growth. As the world makes the energy transition from fossil fuel to renewables, the scope of the work that the Indian providers can offer is set to approach close to tier-1 supplier levels, going beyond software, catalysed by the convergence of multiple technologies, he says