Meet India's richest 100—in numbers

Ruchika Shah leads the web, social, and events teams. You will often find her checking, rechecking, tweaking, and rewriting headlines and all things text and multimedia. A postgraduate in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communication, and a Psychology Major from Maharaja Sayajirao University, Vadodara, Ruchika has previously worked with NewsWire18 (now Cogencis), Business Standard, Autocar India, and DNA India where she has written on everything from commodities to the economy, and automobiles to sustainability. When she's not working, you will find her—in no particular order—cooking up a feast, planning a vacation, or furiously crocheting.