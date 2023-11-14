Meet India's richest 100—in numbers

To The Point Daily Tech Brief Tech Conversations Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
India's Top 100 Digital Stars 2023
While the cumulative wealth of India's 100 richest remained flat, there was a lot of volatility in the wealth of the country's billionaires. Mukesh Ambani reclaimed the top spot; Gautam Adani lost the most wealth; 8 billionaires dropped off the list. Check out how the wealth of India's 100 richest billionaires moved in the last one year

Ruchika Shah
By Ruchika Shah, Forbes India Staff
Published: Nov 14, 2023 01:04:30 PM IST
Updated: Nov 14, 2023 01:26:05 PM IST
Click here for Forbes India Rich List 2023



