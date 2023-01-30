Daily Tech Brief Daily Tech Conversation Money Talks Startup Fridays From the Bookshelves All Podcasts
30 Under 30 Class of 2023: Inside the 10th edition

By Ruchika Shah Forbes India Staff
168 Listen ins
 

Forbes India 30 Under 30 alumni have always written outstanding success stories and this year is no different. In its 10th edition, Forbes India 30 Under 30 has once again found young dreamers who are only getting started. From 21-year-old Udit Singhal of Glass2Sand to Siva Teja Kakileti of Niramai, to cofounders of Genrobotics, to Commonwealth Games gold medal winners Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, the Class of 2023 is filled with young achievers who are already changing the world. Ruchika Shah shares the legacy of the list and breaks down the process of choosing the winners

