With technology, Indian filmmakers will be able to deliver experiences like any other film in the world: Namit Malhotra

The entrepreneur-producer and CEO of British visual effects company DNEG who has made a mark in Hollywood with projects such as Oppenheimer and The Garfield Movie on the importance of VFX and animation, and why he believes Indians have the talent and filmmaking prowess to match the West
Namit Malhotra was deeply enamoured by filmmaking as a youngster. Born into a film family—his grandfather [MN Malhotra] was a cinematographer while his father [Naresh] produced blockbusters like the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Shahenshah—in Mumbai, he was initially inclined towards direction until he saw Jurassic Park (1993) and was blown away by the creativity and vision of Hollywood. “Jurassic Park became a big eye-opener for me… it got me excited about what the world of filmmaking or storytelling could be if one leveraged technology,” he says.