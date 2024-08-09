Popees: The baby care brand from Kerala taking on global rivals

Shaju Thomas quit being a journalist to build Popees Baby Care into a ₹100-crore company that sells everything that babies might need
If it hadn’t been for a kind manager at Canara Bank in Malappuram district of Kerala, Shaju Thomas would have probably continued being a journalist.
It was around 2005, and Thomas had wanted a loan of ₹10 lakh from the bank, the only SME (small and medium enterprise) branch in his district, to keep his entrepreneurial venture going. The manager, impressed by the 26-year-old’s perseverance, finally decided to take a gamble on him, even though his predecessor had thought otherwise.
