From local brand to regional powerhouse: How SS Mobile spread its wings

In 2003, Siddharth Shah, a son of the soil from Kolhapur, spotted an opportunity in mobile retailing across the hinterlands of Maharashtra. Two decades later, SS Mobile has grown into India's fifth-largest mobile retail chain and the biggest in the state
2006, Kolhapur. The fledgling dream of a young college boy was about to get snuffed. A little over three years into retailing phones in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, Siddharth Shah’s maiden venture posted heavy losses. Hailing from a family of doctors and super-achievers—not to mention his sister who was an international chess player—the rookie founder was under intense pressure on the personal and professional fronts. If the 22-year-old presumed that his love for math would have a positive rub-off on his entrepreneurial innings, he was sorely mistaken.
