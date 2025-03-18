Deepinder Goyal's game plan to live up to Zomato's new name

Zomato's latest rebranding to "Eternal" made headlines and generated curiosity about founder Deepinder Goyal's future plans. In this podcast, Rajiv Singh highlights Zomato's journey from 90-minute to 10-minute delivery post-pandemic, Goyal's long-term vision for profitability in quick commerce, and challenges like falling average order values and high order frequency. The conversation about Zomato and Eternal underscores the evolving consumer behaviour, the competitive landscape in the quick commerce space, and Zomato's survival