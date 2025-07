Tesla's Regional Director for South Asia, Isabel Fan, poses next to the 'Model Y' vehicle during the inauguration of India's first Tesla showroom, in Mumbai on July 15, 2025. Tesla unveiled its first showroom in India on July 15, marking its entry into the world's most populous country, as Elon Musk's electric vehicle company seeks new customers amid sagging sales in the United States and Europe.

Image: Punit PARANJPE / AFP