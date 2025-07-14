Jane Street toes Sebi line, deposits Rs 4,844 crore in escrow

Changing its earlier stance against markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) interim order, US-based trading firm Jane Street has complied with the order and deposited Rs 4,844 crore in an escrow account. “A sum of Rs 4,844 crore has been credited to an escrow account with a lien marked in favour of Sebi,” the markets regulator said in a press statement on July 14. Jane Street has said that it has made the deposit without prejudice to their rights and remedies, which remain available to them in law and equity.

The high-frequency trading firm has also requested Sebi to remove “certain conditional restrictions imposed under the interim order” since the amount has been deposited according to its directions. However, Sebi has not taken any decision following the deposit. “This request is currently under examination by Sebi in accordance with the directions of the interim order,” it said.

On July 3, Sebi had barred Jane Street Group companies from accessing Indian securities on alleged manipulation in India’s cash and derivatives market. It had also ordered the seizure of Rs 4,844 crore estimated as “unlawful gains” earned by the Group from the alleged violations.

Earlier, Jane Street had reportedly rejected Sebi’s allegations, informing its employees that it would contest the ban imposed by it and stated that it was “beyond disappointed” by the “extremely inflammatory” accusations.

In a 105-page interim order, Sebi said, “Jane Street Group was undertaking an intentional, well-planned, and sinister scheme and artifice to manipulate the cash and futures markets and hence manipulate the BankNifty index level, to entice small investors to trade at unfavourable and misleading prices, and to the advantage of the Jane Street Group.” The order said that between January 2023 and March 2025, Jane Street made a profit of Rs 43,289.33 crore from Index Options alone, while incurring cumulative losses of Rs 7,687.21 crore in stock futures, index futures and cash.