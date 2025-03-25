Green shoots of change are, perhaps, already visible at India’s capital market regulator under the new leadership of Tuhin Kanta Pandey. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) is preparing to make significant changes in its code of disclosure norms and conflict-of-interest related matters for its own members and officials on the board, a first of its kind in 17 years. The decision was taken in Pandey’s first board meeting on March 24, after he took charge as chairman in the beginning of the month. The Sebi board will soon constitute a high-level committee (HLC) to review and make recommendations for enhancing the existing framework for managing conflicts of interest, disclosures and related matters.

Sebi’s decision comes after the market regulator came under severe scrutiny during the tenure of previous chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch in matters of conflicts of interest related to the allegations levelled by US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani group. Sebi adopted its code regarding conflicts of interest for board members in 2008 to ensure that it “conducts in a manner that does not compromise its ability to accomplish its mandate or undermine the public confidence in the ability of member to discharge his responsibilities”.

Pandey appears focussed on Sebi’s transparency and governance norms while ensuring “ease of compliance” and “ease of doing business”. "Trust is needed to be built," he said, while talking to media. “There were concerns around trust. There is no tendency to hide. It is just that we need a framework, on how one can complain, how it is looked at, and what the best practices are.” Details of the scope of work, constituent members and when the HLC will be formed are awaited.

“The HLC is expected to submit its recommendations within three months from the date of constitution, which shall be placed before the board for consideration,” Sebi said in a statement to the press. According to the board meeting decision, eminent persons and experts with relevant background and experience in constitutional, statutory, regulatory bodies, government, public sector, private sector and academia will be part of the HLC.

At the meeting, Sebi also took a few other decisions related to disclosures and advance fees charged by investment advisers (IA) and research analysts (RA). It made a few changes in the appointment of public interest directors, cooling-off periods of key management personnel (KMP) and directors, and appointment processes for specific KMPs in market infrastructure institutions (MIIs).