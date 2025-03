Delhi Capitals' batter Ashutosh Sharma celebrates after playing the winning shot during the Indian Premier League 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants, at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh on March 24, 2025. Delhi Capitals won the game by 1 wicket.

Image: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra