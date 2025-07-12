From Razorpay's lead in the fintech race to the reinvention of India's cricketing greats, our top stories of the week

1) Razorpay's game plan

Harshil Mathur and Shashank Kumar, co-founders of Razorpay, are considered India’s fintech poster boys. They capitalised on a once-in-a-generation opportunity when UPI disrupted traditional payment models in the country. Banking on seamless integration and robust APIs, they have been solving for Indian consumers, giving their company a crucial lead in the market. But now, with the payments space heating up and global rivals like Stripe circling, the question is no longer about dominance, but endurance. Can Razorpay innovate beyond transactions? Let's see the analysis and hear from Mathur.

2) Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw: The brewmaster

Did you know that the Chairman and MD of Biocon was actually studying to master fermentation in a completely different industry? She was studying to become a brewmaster, but what began as an accidental entry into brewing became the foundation for Biocon, now a global pharmaceutical force. She realised early that finding a cheaper way to make complex, life-saving drugs not only made them more accessible but was also good business. Her enthusiasm for overcoming challenges and ignoring conventional wisdom has made her one of the world's most successful—and richest—female entrepreneurs.

3) Second innings







Retirement is no longer the endgame for Indian cricketing legends. From Sachin Tendulkar’s startup bets to MS Dhoni’s brand equity plays and Virat Kohli’s wellness empire, the new innings is all about business. What unites them? A strong personal brand, massive fan loyalty, and a savvy understanding of influence. As cricket evolves into a money juggernaut, its icons are becoming strategic investors, content creators, and entrepreneurs, proving that legacy in sports now goes well beyond the pitch.