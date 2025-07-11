Building teams that lift others up

The need for workplaces that are truly inclusive, caring and equitable is growing intensely. So, how can leaders create an environment where employees feel empowered to help one another, support diversity initiatives and contribute to community causes?

Prior research has linked this kind of prosocial behaviour to personality traits or the immediate impact of certain leadership styles. However, our research shows that when people feel supported by those around them, they gain a sense of felt security that motivates them to help others and society, not just in the moment but over the long term.

We found that bolstering felt security – a sense of being safe, cared for and loved – through social support can enhance employees' sense of security, motivating them to champion diversity initiatives, support underrepresented groups and contribute to building a more inclusive culture.

Felt security is distinct from psychological safety, which is a group-level belief that speaking up, taking risks or making mistakes won’t lead to rejection or punishment within the team. While one’s psychological safety can change depending on the characteristics of the group they are part of, their felt security is generally more stable and operates at an individual level, based on their connections with other individuals.

Felt security is largely shaped by the attachment style formed with a primary caregiver early in life, with secure attachments leading to greater security in adulthood. However, research indicates that relationships later in life, such as with a romantic partner, can also influence felt security. Our research extends this idea to the workplace, showing that organisations and the colleagues employees connect with at work can play a crucial role in maintaining employees' felt security.

Creating a “secure base” In one study, we surveyed business school alumni about their real-world experiences of social support in the workplace – specifically, the support they received from managers and colleagues. Our findings revealed that those who reported higher levels of such support were more likely to contribute to diversity and inclusion initiatives within their companies. They were also more likely to engage in prosocial activities outside of work, including social impact initiatives and non-profit board membership. A separate study, analysing nearly two decades of data, showed that emotional support received in one period predicted prosocial actions, such as volunteering and charity work, years later. Another study demonstrated that early-life social support boosts felt security and prosocial motivation in adulthood, leading to greater societal contributions. Finally, we experimentally showed that recalling supportive experiences increased felt security, which then boosted helpfulness at work and in society, such as promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and environmental sustainability. Taken together, our findings suggest a strong link between receiving social support and a long-term commitment to helping others, thanks to an increase in felt security. Leaders can build on this by creating an environment where employees see their organisation and peers as a “secure base,” offering emotional, informational and instrumental support when challenges arise. Here's how to do it: 1. Enhance informational support: Help employees gain knowledge Rather than relying on formal mentorship programmes, which research suggests have limited impact on work satisfaction, organisations should focus on creating informal mentorship opportunities, such as connections between junior and senior employees. These organic relationships build a sense of security, especially for women, and contribute significantly to well-being and leadership advancement. Leaders therefore need to walk a fine line, encouraging and enabling mentoring and sponsorship without forcing the issue. To achieve this they should: Make feedback reciprocal: Encourage everyone to share both positive and critical developmental feedback to create a two-way learning dynamic.

Spot and connect talent: Proactively introduce junior and underrepresented employees to influential colleagues who can guide them.

Create unstructured networking spaces: Replace rigid events with casual, recurring meetups where employees can meet colleagues from different departments or levels. The focus should be on building relationships, not just career advancement. Gather people around stories: Have employees share career-defining moments in informal settings, such as virtual or in-person “lunch and learn” sessions. Also read: Managing global teams: Challenges and strategies for leaders 2. Build emotional support: Help employees feel cared for While research has shown the value generated from creating identity-based groups, such as women-in-leadership networks or cultural affinity groups, organisations must also be mindful that they have the potential to create division and an “us vs. them” feeling. To create a sense of unity and shared purpose, companies need to ensure collaboration between groups and ensure employees who don’t strongly identify with a specific group still have spaces to connect. Here’s how they can do it: Facilitate cross-group collaboration: Organise joint events, such as panel discussions or team projects, that bring different identity groups together to build empathy and shared understanding.

Build communities that cut across identity groups: Create interest-based communities and networks around professional skills (e.g., data science, leadership), hobbies (e.g., music, running), or values-driven initiatives (e.g., sustainability, social impact).

Offer anonymous well-being support: Provide confidential platforms where employees can seek emotional support without fear of judgment or pressure to maintain a certain image. 3. Provide instrumental support: Help employees in practical ways Boost employees’ felt security by training leaders to actively sponsor team members and subordinates by advocating for their inclusion in high-profile projects and creating opportunities for visibility. This further reinforces inclusion, well-being and motivation among employees. Actively sponsor talent: Sponsorship goes beyond mentorship. Instead of just advising employees, leaders should use their influence to secure high-profile opportunities for them. This is particularly important for underrepresented employees who might otherwise be overlooked. Model and normalise flexibility: Many leaders support flexible work in theory but don’t use it themselves. Research shows men hesitate to request flexibility due to stigma. When leaders actively take advantage of flexible work options, it signals that employees can do the same without penalty. Encourage a well-being culture: Leaders often endorse mental health resources but rarely discuss their own experiences. Sharing personal stories (when appropriate) about managing stress or using well-being programmes can make these resources feel more accessible. To create a workplace where employees feel valued and connected, organisations must intentionally integrate informational, emotional and instrumental support. Strengthening felt security motivates people to lift others up and contribute to a culture of ongoing care. This has long-term benefits for organisations and society.

