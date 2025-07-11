PMS vs. AIFs in India: Key differences, tax rules, and which investment option is right for you

The investment market in India has come a long way from traditional fixed deposits to high-growth equity funds and private equity plans. For investors with bigger goals and a higher risk appetite, there’s no shortage of options anymore. Among all the choices available today, Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) are the go-to choices for many. They both are structured to offer access to customised strategies and less conventional asset classes, especially if you’re looking beyond mutual funds and traditional avenues.

We’ve already discussed how AIFs in India function and what portfolio management services bring to the table in earlier posts. In this one, let’s put them side by side. By comparing PMS vs. AIF across lock-in, investor profiles, and minimum amount, we’ll help you understand both options for your investment journey.

What are portfolio management services?

Portfolio management services (PMS) are the professional way to manage your investments. Unlike mutual funds or alternative investment funds (AIFs) in India, PMS doesn’t pool money from multiple investors. Instead, your portfolio is managed individually by experts, and the assets are held directly in your name. This means more visibility, more control, and a portfolio built with your preferences and financial goals in mind.

Portfolio management services are often preferred by high-net-worth individuals, but are not limited to them. The portfolio manager takes care of portfolio diversification, rebalancing, and asset allocation, so that you don’t have to track every market move yourself.

From a tax perspective, a PMS is a pass-through structure. Since the investments are held in your name, you pay capital gains tax according to your income slab. For example, equity capital gains are taxed at 20 percent for short-term holdings (less than 1 year) and 12.5 percent for long-term holdings (more than 1 year), with an exemption of ₹1.25 lakh.