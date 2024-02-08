Top 10 equity mutual funds in India to invest in 2024

|Fund name
|AUM (Rs cr)
|Category
|HDFC Mid-Cap Opportunities Fund
|52,137.70
|Mid-cap fund
|ICICI Prudential Bluechip Fund
|44,425.37
|Large-cap fund
|HDFC Flexi Cap Fund
|42,271
|Flexi cap Fund
|Nippon India Small Cap Fund
|41,018.84
|Small cap fund
|Nippon India Multicap Fund
|22,695.37
|Multi cap fund
|SBI Contra Fund
|18,930.58
|Value/Contra fund
|SBI Long-Term Equity Fund
|17,279.15
|ELSS
|UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund Direct-Growth
|13,626.63
|Fund/ETFs
|HDFC Large and Mid Cap Fund
|13,427.73
|Large and mid-cap fund
|HDFC Focused 30 Fund
|7,762.21
|Focussed fund