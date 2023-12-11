Top 10 index funds in India by AUM [2023]

I
ndex funds are a kind of mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF) which looks to replicate the performance of a certain market index, such as the Nifty or the S&P 500. Top 10 index funds in India offer a diversified portfolio of stocks or bonds at a low cost because they passively track an index's composition.What index funds do is hold the same assets as the index they track without actively buying and selling securities, making them a straightforward and efficient investment option.
Notably, the expense ratio represents the annual fees and costs associated with managing the fund. Lower expense ratios are important because they directly impact the investor's returns, making index funds an attractive choice for cost-conscious investors. In this post, we look at the top 10 equity funds among the index funds in India, based on AUM and listed in descending order.
Top 10 equity index funds in India
Our list of the top 10 equity funds out of the index funds in India is below, arranged with the highest to lowest AUM. AUM and expense ratio data are sourced from respective mutual fund websites as of December 11, 2023.
|Fund name
|AUM (Cr.)
|Expense ratio (%)
|UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
|13,626.63
|0.21
|HDFC Index Fund- Nifty 50 Plan
|10,613.62
|0.2
|HDFC Index Fund - S&P BSE Sensex Plan
|5,852.71
|0.2
|ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund
|5,310.26
|0.43
|SBI Nifty Index Fund
|5,178.12
|0.18
|UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
|3,149.53
|0.45
|ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|2,990.67
|0.7
|Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund
|2,654.27
|0.55
|UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
|2,478.17
|0.34
|ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund
|1,120.07
|0.16
It's time for a closer look at the top equity funds in India.
UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
- Fund house: UTI Mutual Fund
- Inception: March 06, 2000
- Returns (3Y): 16.28 percent
UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund is in the number one position in India's list of top 10 index funds. It is a medium-sized Large Cap Index fund. Over the past year, it has generated a 15.36 percent return, averaging 12.67 percent annually since its inception and doubling investments every four years. The fund's consistent performance aligns with its category and displays above-average risk control in declining markets. The UTI-Nifty 50 Index Fund constitutes 50 stocks in the Nifty 50 index. It is ideal for those with a minimum 5-year investment horizon and a strong appetite for high risk. More info: UTI Nifty 50 Index Fund
HDFC Index Fund- Nifty 50 Plan
- Fund house: HDFC Mutual Fund
- Inception: January 1, 2013
- Returns (3Y): 18.96 percent
HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan Direct-Growth is a mutual fund scheme classified within the Large Cap Index category. Over the past year, HDFC Index Fund Nifty 50 Plan Direct-Growth has yielded returns of 15.35 percent. Since its inception, it has delivered an average annual return of 12.81 percent. Remarkably, this fund has demonstrated the ability to double the invested capital every four years.This fund invests in the 50 stocks comprising the Nifty 50 index and is suitable for high-risk, risk-taking equity investors. More info: HDFC Index Fund- Nifty 50 Plan
HDFC Index Fund - S&P BSE Sensex Plan
- Fund house: HDFC Mutual Fund
- Inception: January 1, 2013
- Returns (3Y): 15.54 percent
HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Direct Plan-Growth falls into the Large Cap Index category. Over the past year, HDFC Index S&P BSE Sensex Direct Plan-Growth has yielded returns of 14.94 percent. Since its inception, it has delivered an average annual return of 13.11 percent. Notably, this fund can double the invested capital every four years.This fund invests in companies included in the S&P BSE Sensex, constituting 30 stocks.More info: HDFC Index Fund - S&P BSE Sensex Plan
ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund
- Fund house: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
- Inception: February 15, 2002
- Returns (3Y): 16.05 percent
ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund-Growth is among India's top 10 index funds. It falls within the Large Cap Index category. Over the past year, ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund-Growth has returned 15.09 percent. Since its inception, it has delivered an average annual return of 14.74 percent. Impressively, this fund can double the invested capital every four years.This fund invests in 50 companies listed in the Nifty 50 index and is suitable for investors seeking long-term wealth creation. More info: ICICI Prudential Nifty 50 Index Fund
SBI Nifty Index Fund
- Fund house: SBI Mutual Fund
- Inception: January 1, 2013
- Returns (3Y): 16.32 percent
SBI Nifty Index Direct Plan-Growth is one of India's top 10 index funds. It is a mutual fund scheme categorised under the Large Cap Index category. Over the past year, SBI Nifty Index Direct Plan-Growth has delivered returns of 15.37 percent. Since its inception, it has maintained an average annual return of 12.35 percent. It is worth highlighting that this fund has the capability to double the invested capital every four years.The fund invests in 50 companies listed in the Nifty 50 index and can be suitable for high-risk-taking equity investors. More info: SBI Nifty Index Fund
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
- Fund house: UTI Mutual Fund
- Inception: March 12, 2021
- Returns (3Y): 11.94 percent
UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Direct-Growth is one of India's top 10 index funds. It is a Large Cap Index category fund. Over the past year, UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund Direct-Growth has delivered impressive returns of 22.54 percent. Since its inception, it has consistently provided an average annual return of 19.74 percent.Investors seeking higher returns through a momentum-based approach with increased risk can consider this top index fund. More info: UTI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
- Fund house: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
- Inception: June 10, 2010
- Returns (3Y): 15.5 percent
ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Growth is one of India's top 10 index funds. It is a mutual fund scheme offered and categorised within the Large Cap Index segment.Over the past year, ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund-Growth has generated returns of 9.55 percent. Since its inception, it has maintained an average annual return of 10.99 percent. It's important to note that this fund holds the capability to double the invested capital every four years.This fund suits investors looking for exposure to index schemes replicating the Nifty Next 50 Index. More info: ICICI Prudential Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund
- Fund house: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund
- Inception: April 28, 2020
- Returns (3Y): 14 percent
Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund Direct-Growth falls under the International Index category. Over the past year, Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund Direct-Growth has provided returns of 24.32 percent. Since its inception, it has maintained an average annual return of 15.90 percent.The fund invests in 500 stocks comprising the S&P 500 Index.More info: Motilal Oswal S&P 500 Index Fund
UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
- Fund house: UTI Mutual Fund
- Inception: November 13, 2002
- Returns (3Y): 16.97 percent
The primary objective of this investment scheme is to invest in the stocks of companies included in the Nifty Next 50 Index and strive to attain returns equivalent to the performance of the index through a passive investment approach. With its significant size in the category, the fund stands out for its exceptionally low Tracking Error and Tracking Difference. More info: UTI Nifty Next 50 Index Fund
ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund
- Fund house: ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund
- Inception: October 11, 1993
- Returns (3Y): 15.85 percent
This fund primarily invests in prominent companies, and in comparison to funds targeting smaller companies, it tends to experience lower declines when stock prices decrease. As a result, it is better suited for conservative equity investors. More info: ICICI Prudential S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund