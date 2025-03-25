Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla with record 2024 revenue

Chinese carmaker BYD saw a surge in revenue last year, a stock filing showed Monday, surpassing the $100 billion mark and beating rival Tesla as the electric vehicle giant accelerates its overseas expansion.

The Shenzhen-based firm has emerged in recent years as the clear leader in China's highly competitive EV market, which is the largest in the world.

It is also increasingly seeking new growth channels abroad, vowing to conquer the European market with a new compact electric model and super-fast charging capabilities to rival continental brands.

BYD recorded 777.1 billion yuan ($107.2 billion) in revenue for 2024, a statement published Monday evening at the Shenzhen stock exchange showed.

That figure eclipsed the $97.7 billion in revenue last year announced previously by Tesla.