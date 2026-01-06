In India’s rapidly evolving luxury real estate landscape, few addresses say ‘You’ve arrived!’ quite like the Trump Towers. With M3M India building the largest Trump residential portfolio outside the United States, the brand’s presence in India goes beyond aspirational as it symbolizes the country’s growing wealth ecosystem.
Recently, in a thoughtful gesture, M3M—the real estate conglomerate that has brought the Trump brand to India and has built the largest Trump portfolio outside the United States—hosted a Trump Towers home-owners’ meet in Delhi NCR. As the largest-ever congregation of Trump residence owners globally, it was a milestone in many ways, bringing together ultra-HNIs, first-generation wealth creators and future neighbours to meet and get to know each other. It was M3M’s way of celebrating the Trump brand and the power of community-led luxury living.
“All the residents—people who will soon be neighbours—were invited so they can connect, build camaraderie and truly understand the community they are becoming part of,” explains Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India. “It was a beautiful evening and we were delighted to celebrate alongside our customers.”
A Global Brand in India
Trump Towers Delhi NCR—part of the Trump Organization’s global residential portfolio—represents a distinct segment of branded residences that goes beyond hospitality-led luxury. Located in Gurugram, with additional developments underway in NCR and Noida, Trump Towers India offers expansive floor plans, panoramic views, private elevators, double-height living spaces, and curated lifestyle amenities aligned with international benchmarks.
The Trump Organization describes Trump-branded residences worldwide as properties with architectural distinction, premium finishes and a focus on privacy, exclusivity, and long-term value. In India, these principles were executed by M3M, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate developers known for scale, speed and design-led execution.
“I don’t see India as equivalent to New York,” says Pankaj Bansal. “India is ahead. We’re a fast-growing economy, on track towards a $10-trillion GDP by 2030. Bringing global brands and delivering world-class projects here is one way to contribute meaningfully to that journey.”
Repatriating Aspiration—and Capital
For decades, India’s wealthiest families aspired to own landmark addresses in global cities such as London, Dubai, Singapore, and New York. Trump Towers India represents a shift in that narrative. “There was a time when Indian billionaires aspired to own iconic addresses in global cities— Singapore, Dubai, London or New York,” says Payal Kanodia, Chairperson and Trustee, M3M Foundation. “Today, that same global luxury and prestige is available right here in India. Building the largest Trump portfolio outside the United States has been an honour and a remarkable achievement for us.”
Pankaj Bansal echoes the broader economic implication. “If bringing a global brand like Trump to India allows even a portion of Indian capital to stay within the country, that itself is a meaningful outcome.”
Community – A Critical Facet of Luxury
Beyond architecture and branding, M3M’s approach to Trump Towers places strong emphasis on community as a core luxury asset. “Building a community is as important as building world-class structures,” says Aishwarya Bansal, Co-founder, Smartworld India and Promoter, M3M India. “Ultimately, it’s about the people that live there. It is little things, from access to thoughtfully designed shared spaces, lifestyle amenities and experiences that elevate everyday living. At Trump Towers, we’re creating a lifestyle, not just residences.”
That philosophy resonated strongly with homeowners in attendance. “We’re end users and plan to move in,” shares a couple that has purchased a home in Trump Towers. “This event has given us the opportunity to understand the community we’ll be part of. It was also exciting to hear directly from the developers and meet future neighbours.”
Another homeowner described the appeal succinctly: “Trump isn’t just a luxury residence—it’s an iconic global address. There’s really no comparison.”
The Power of the Trump Circle
For residents, Trump Towers also represents entry into a global network. “Being part of the Trump Circle gives residents access to a truly global ecosystem of wealth creators,” recounts Pankaj Bansal. “Through Trump properties across the United States—whether residences or world-class golf courses—members engage with some of the most influential billionaires and trillionaires in the world.”
Asked what Trump buyers value most, his answer is unequivocal: “Power. When you say, ‘I live in Trump’, no further introduction is needed.”
Broader Legacy Beyond Residences
M3M’s vision extends beyond real estate. Through the M3M Foundation, led by Payal Kanodia, the group works across education, healthcare, environment, and women empowerment—anchoring its luxury developments within a wider framework of social impact and long-term responsibility. She explains the foundation’s philosophy saying, “The M3M Foundation around not just building homes but also building lives.” And that’s the same base principle that the Group extends to the Trump Tower India residences as well.
The next phase of Trump Towers India includes a new development in Noida, with an official launch planned in early 2025 and Eric Trump expected to visit India as part of the announcement.
“If we can bring together global brands, next-level design, and aspirational living, we’re not just creating projects—we’re shaping a legacy.” says Pankaj Bansal, “A Trump home is an asset generations will own and cherish.”
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.
