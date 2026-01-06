In India’s rapidly evolving luxury real estate landscape, few addresses say ‘You’ve arrived!’ quite like the Trump Towers. With M3M India building the largest Trump residential portfolio outside the United States, the brand’s presence in India goes beyond aspirational as it symbolizes the country’s growing wealth ecosystem.

Recently, in a thoughtful gesture, M3M—the real estate conglomerate that has brought the Trump brand to India and has built the largest Trump portfolio outside the United States—hosted a Trump Towers home-owners’ meet in Delhi NCR. As the largest-ever congregation of Trump residence owners globally, it was a milestone in many ways, bringing together ultra-HNIs, first-generation wealth creators and future neighbours to meet and get to know each other. It was M3M’s way of celebrating the Trump brand and the power of community-led luxury living.

“All the residents—people who will soon be neighbours—were invited so they can connect, build camaraderie and truly understand the community they are becoming part of,” explains Pankaj Bansal, Director, M3M India. “It was a beautiful evening and we were delighted to celebrate alongside our customers.”

A Global Brand in India

Trump Towers Delhi NCR—part of the Trump Organization’s global residential portfolio—represents a distinct segment of branded residences that goes beyond hospitality-led luxury. Located in Gurugram, with additional developments underway in NCR and Noida, Trump Towers India offers expansive floor plans, panoramic views, private elevators, double-height living spaces, and curated lifestyle amenities aligned with international benchmarks.

The Trump Organization describes Trump-branded residences worldwide as properties with architectural distinction, premium finishes and a focus on privacy, exclusivity, and long-term value. In India, these principles were executed by M3M, one of the country’s fastest-growing real estate developers known for scale, speed and design-led execution.

