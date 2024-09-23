Madhabi Puri Buch: A curious case of knots and tangles—the story so far

Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is embroiled in allegations, raising several questions on integrity, transparency and competency of the market regulator
Colleagues of Madhabi Puri Buch, chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), feel that problem-solving with her is like peeling an onion. It makes everyone cry during the process, but by the time peeling layer after layer of the onion is done, there is no problem left. Buch’s statement in a convocation address at IIM-Ahmedabad (IIM-A), her alma mater, on March 30 somewhat summaries the situation she now finds herself in. Her comment was in reference to the process of how India became the first large market in the world to move to T+1 settlement cycle for shares (later to optional T+0 settlement).