How will the Sebi whiplash on F&O transform the stock trading landscape?

Retail investors made staggering loss of Rs 51,689 crore in F&O in FY24 as trade volume increased at a reckless pace. How will Sebi and government moves to reduce such risks change the landscape now?
Of the many hazards that Covid brought is the rise of trading volume in the derivative markets, or Future and Options (F&O) trading by retail individual investors.
The increase in trading volume in F&O and higher retail investor participation in that segment improved businesses for brokerage firms, exchanges and government. So, why did the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the markets regulator, intervene to clamp down F&O? Due to major losses incurred by gullible retail investors, making F&O trading a gambling pit.