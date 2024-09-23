Workplace toxicity: Tolerance for bad behaviour should stop now

The best time to do something about this menace of workplace toxicity was a few years ago. The second-best time is now
This week will go down as a sad one when I read on social media about this young professional who lost her life in four months of taking up a job that society would consider enviable. A document that is reported to be her grieving mother's letter to the employer chronicles her travail in detail. It makes for painful reading.
