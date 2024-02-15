Employee negativity is like wildfire. Manage it before it spreads

Regulating our own emotions in stressful situations is difficult enough, but business leaders face the added challenge of attempting to regulate the collective emotions of the groups they lead to guide them toward success.
Now, research by Harvard Business School Assistant Professor Amit Goldenberg explores how emotions intensify within groups and uncovers ways that leaders can reorient the negative feelings of employees, shareholders, and other stakeholders to help them work toward a positive purpose. For example, if employees are experiencing a lot of anxiety due to a new competitor, which may impact their work and even lead them to consider leaving the company, leaders need to find ways to reduce anxiety within the organization to help employees cope with the situation.
[This article was provided with permission from Harvard Business School Working Knowledge.]