Loopworm: How Ankit Bagaria and Abhi Gawri are building a silk route to profit with sustainability

Ankit Bagaria, Abhi Gawri | 28, 27
Co-founders, Loopworm
It all started out in a dorm room at IIT-Roorkee where Ankit Alok Bagaria and Abhi Gawri were working on waste management projects dealing with flower, plastic and paper waste. “It was during this that we understood that organic or food waste is the elephant in the room and were convinced we wanted to do something around it,” says Bagaria. While looking for solutions, they realised insects fit the bill perfectly when it came to upcycling considering they can be reared on food waste and then be used as food for fish and birds. Besides, adds Gawri, the carbon footprint of insects is minimal as compared to other conventional sources.
