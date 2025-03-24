The curious case of the India Volatility Index

Even as stock markets have gone through a major correction with a widespread sell-off across sectors, the India volatility index (VIX) is not showing any sign of uncertainty, anxiety or fear. The India VIX, popularly known as fear gauge, has been slipping with the slide in broader markets instead, which is rare.

The India VIX has slipped 12.5 percent from the beginning of January and so has the benchmark index, shows a Forbes India analysis. In tandem, the Nifty also has lost nearly two percent in this year so far. Typically, the VIX and boarder indices have an inverse relation, especially in times of uncertainty-led panic sell-off in equities by investors. India VIX usually rises when there is panic or uncertainty in the market. However, in the last six months, despite the market falling significantly, VIX has remained low.

“This suggests that the correction has been more of a systematic and gradual decline rather than a sudden panic-driven sell-off,” says Somil Mehta, head---alternate research, capital market strategy, Mirae Asset Sharekhan.

Mehta explains that a low India VIX means that market participants are not expecting extreme volatility in the near term. It indicates that traders and investors believe the correction is more of a normal market cycle rather than a sign of deep financial distress. “Despite sectoral selloffs, the broader sentiment remains stable, suggesting confidence that markets will recover rather than crash further,” he adds.

The data analysis reveals correlation between the fear gauge and benchmark index rather than an inverse relation. For instance, from their respective highest points hit last year, so far both the index have fallen. The India VIX has cooled off around 60 percent from its highest levels of 31.7 hit on 4 June, 2024. Similarly, the 50-share index Nifty has also lost over 11 percent from its record closing high at 26216.05 on 26 September last year. Typically, a rise in VIX corresponds with a decline in stocks because traders and investors use it to hedge their equity positions and vice versa.