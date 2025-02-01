Why did stock markets get cold feet after the Budget?

Stock markets in India did not get the boost from the Union Budget proposals for financial year 2025-26. As equities have been struggling to hold ground in last few weeks, investors had pinned hopes on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to wave a magic wand on the markets to get back the mojo. But it did not work out.

Both benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended flat even as the Budget is anticipated to boost consumption to some extent due to wider exemptions in personal taxation. The BSE Sensex ended at 77,505.96, up 5.39 points or 0.01 percent while the Nifty ended at 23,482.15, down 26.25 points or 0.11 percent.

What really irked investors?



Vinod Nair, head of research, Geojit Financial Services, “The markets have responded to the Union budget with a mixed view, primarily due to the modest 10 percent YoY increase in capex for FY26, falling short of expectations," he says.

Nair explains that sectors like railways, defense, and infra are affected on which the market relies for the performance, dampening the sentiment. On the other hand, consumption-based sectors, which are expected to benefit the most, had a low effect on the broad market due to their modest market mix position. “However, the market will begin to factor in the broader benefits to the economy and corporations over the course of the year due to a rapid increase in disposable income and boost in ease in business,” he adds.

Unlike more than 400 basis points fiscal consolidation seen cumulatively in the past four years (FY21-FY25), the central government slowed down the pace of fiscal consolidation in FY26 and targeted to bring down the fiscal deficit to 4.4 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) in FY26 (from 4.8 percent of GDP in FY25).