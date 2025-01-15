Will 2025 be a reality check for stock markets in India?

Investors are likely to keep a tight grip on their money till the world shakes off the several trends that shattered equities and other assets in 2024. One aspect of stock markets investing that looks most certain in 2025 is ‘volatility’. Weak corporate earnings, slow economic growth amid a soft local currency and a new US government policy are expected to set the tone for markets in India.

Trideep Bhattacharya, president and CIO, equities, Edelweiss Asset Management, remains optimistic about Indian equities in 2025. “While 2024 was marke`d by global elections and leadership transitions in quite a few of the top 20 nations, 2025 is poised to translate policy narratives into economic growth, punctuated by higher tariffs in our view,” he says. He, however, expects India to benefit from tariff related cross-currents between the US and China.

More than half of the world’s economy by GDP and population, including India and the US, went through elections in 2024. While India is broadly seeing policy continuity, the world is watching out for policies adopted by the new administration in the US particularly on matters such as trade, immigration, deregulation, taxes and government expenditure. This will have a bearing on trade and financial markets globally.

“Clearly, both Indian and global equity markets have had a strong run in the recent past, despite headwinds around inflation, high interest rates, geopolitical risks and slowing economic growth,” Pramod Gubbi, co-founder, Marcellus Investment Managers, says.

The year 2024 was a year of contrasts for stock markets in India. Overall Indian markets saw a massive rally in the first half with corporate earnings holding up despite a slowing top line and domestic institutional investors providing the cushion. The second half was the exact opposite. In October, the Nifty posted a 5 percent correction in a month, the first time since Covid, while earnings disappointed as margin tailwinds faded and growth concerns rose. India gave up its emerging markets (EM) outperformance and foreign institutional investors (FIIs) got into aggressive selling of Indian stocks.