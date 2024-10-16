Curious case of SME IPOs in India

Latest investment trends provide a strong indication that investors are looking to cash in the quick and handsome gains from SME IPOs and are disregarding the red flags and risks altogether
IPOs have always been a trusted way for retail investors to make money in the short term. Retail investors have shown enigmatic euphoria in the SME IPO market in the past few months. High market liquidity, fear of missing out (FOMO) on SME jackpots, and substantial returns in the short term are luring retail investors to SME IPOs. The news of smaller companies with questionable fundamentals and eye-popping valuation garnering very high subscriptions is becoming quite common. Recently, the news about Resourceful Automobile and Boss Packaging Solutions created a buzz on social media due to extraordinary subscription numbers while having a very modest business.
