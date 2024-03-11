Price manipulation in SME IPOs? Sebi may soon tighten norms

Markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may soon clamp down on price manipulations or rigging and malpractices observed in the small and medium sized enterprises (SME) primary markets segment. According to Sebi Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch, the market regulator has received feedback from the industry that a few entities in the SME IPO segment may be misusing the facilitative framework.
“We do see signs,” says Buch about price manipulation, both at the IPO stage and at trading post listing, of a few SME issues. She adds that safety filters or regulatory tools like additional surveillance measure (ASM) and graded surveillance measure (GSM) were introduced in the SME segment to mitigate such risks of price manipulation but more needs to done.