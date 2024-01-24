India is climbing up global stock market ranks. Will this sustain?

Fifty-four days after becoming the fifth country in the world with an equity market capitalisation (m-cap) of $4 trillion, India overtook Hong Kong to claim the fourth spot yesterday. India’s market cap stood at $4.33 trillion on Tuesday, as compared to $4.29 trillion for Hong Kong. The country has been climbing the ladder on the global stock market, as it also surpassed France and the UK in June and now positions itself after the US, China, and Japan.
The US is the world’s biggest stock market with an m-cap of $50.86 trillion, followed by China with an m-cap of $8.43 trillion and Japan at $6.35 trillion. The big tech giants are eyeing India both as a major consumption epicentre and as a way of shifting capacity away from China. With Apple opening its first official store in India and its supplier Foxconn expanding manufacturing, India has positioned itself as China’s alternative, especially after the growing geopolitical tensions. This has in a way triggered an economic slowdown in China, inversely causing the Hong Kong markets to decline. Reportedly, in the last twelve months, India’s Nifty50 index has gained 19 percent while the Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng index lost 31 percent.