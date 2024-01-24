Embracing inclusivity: The role of website accessibility in the digital age

Website accessibility has emerged as a fundamental aspect of online interaction. It underscores a commitment to ensuring that digital platforms are accessible and user-friendly for individuals with a wide range of abilities. This focus on inclusivity enhances user experience and reflects an evolving understanding of technology's role in society.
What is website accessibility, how is it achieved across all media types, and how does removing barriers to content benefit everyone? We spoke with Kathy Marks, the digital accessibility specialist and IT accessibility coordinator at ASU's Enterprise Technology, to learn all about it.
