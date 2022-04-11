



Carlos Vasquez is a master of video fighting game "Mortal Kombat" despite being unable to see the action on screen because he is blind.



The Texas resident—who relies on sound to time punches, kicks and dodges—is among a chorus of voices calling for better access to gaming for people with disabilities.



"You have two characters across the screen fighting each other, left and right, and you just have to memorize the buttons," said Vasquez, explaining what drew him to "Mortal Kombat".





Getting better

Haters and trolls

