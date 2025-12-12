Food-price-uptick-lifts-retail-inflation-to-0-71-percent-in-november

India’s retail inflation saw a modest uptick in November 2025, rising to 0.71 percent from a record low of 0.25 percent in October 2025. The shift was primarily driven by a significant narrowing of the deflation in food prices, according to government data.

A note from the Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MOSPI) highlights that the November rise in prices is mainly due to increase in inflation of vegetables, egg, meat and fish, spices and fuel and light.

The consumer food price index (CFPI) inflation stood at -3.91 percent in November, an increase from the -5.02 percent recorded the previous month. Food prices have now remained in negative territory for six straight months, beginning in June 2025. Inflation in food has shown a dramatic swing in the last year, from a peak of 10.9 percent in October 2024 to the deep deflationary phase ongoing this year.

According to Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda, the factors consistently pushing inflation down remain the same: Base effect and decline in prices of vegetables and pulses. “In particular, potatoes, onions and tomatoes have witnessed decline leading to food inflation falling by 3.9 percent,” he adds.

However, specific items in the food segment saw sharp price increases contributing to the narrowing deflation.

