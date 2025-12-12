Advertisement
Photo of the day: Robots dance, fight at Bharat Mandapam
Visitors of the IFSEC show in New Delhi watched robots perform various tasks on December 11. The trade show’s 18th edition explores security, surveillance and AI-led innovation in the safety space
By Forbes India
Last Updated: Dec 12, 2025, 17:29 IST1 min
Image: Photo by Sonu Mehta/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
First Published: Dec 12, 2025, 17:34
