Auto-rebound-faces-new-roadblock-as-mexico-slaps-tariffs

The auto industry, which had only just begun to accelerate after a government cut in indirect taxes, is confronting another threat—this time on exports. Mexico, which buys nearly one in every four passenger vehicles India exports, plans to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on cars and components from countries without a free-trade agreement, which include India.

Duty rate is 15 percent for passenger cars currently and 0-20 percent for auto parts. The new tariffs come into effect from January 1, 2026.

India shipped about 194,000 passenger vehicles to Mexico last fiscal year, worth almost $2 billion, according to Saharsh Damani, CEO of the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).

“It will have potential adverse impact on Indian auto components manufacturers as they send child parts to Mexico for making assembly which is supplied to the US and other countries,” says Saurabh Agarwal, partner & automotive tax leader, EY.

