ChatGPT-5.2: All you need to know

Following Sam Altman’s ‘code red’ issued to his staff in early December, OpenAI has released its newest model ChatGPT-5.2. The upgrade and the code red came after OpenAI observed the rise in competition caused by Google’s Gemini 3, which gained a significant number of users. GPT-5.2 comes in three variants, Instant, Thinking and Pro, offering different levels of speed and accuracy. The upgrade is OpenAI's most aggressive in recent years, and is built to handle real-world professional work rather than simple chat responses. As per reports, the new version can now analyse long contracts, prepare detailed technical documents, write and debug code, and coordinate multi-step tasks with fewer mistakes.

ChatGPT-5.2's rollout began for paid ChatGPT users and developers on December 11. OpenAI also announced a partnership with Disney on Thursday, which brings more than 200 characters into OpenAI’s video platform Sora, along with a $1 billion investment.

What’s new?

As per OpenAI’s statement that came with the launch, GPT 5.2 is designed to unlock even more economic value for people; it’s better at creating spreadsheets, building presentations, writing code, perceiving images, understanding long contexts, using tools, and handling complex, multi-step projects.

The model comes with an emphasis on precision to produce high accuracy and significantly fewer ‘hallucinations’ or nonsensical outputs, particularly in areas such as multi-step tasks, coding, and mathematical problems.

