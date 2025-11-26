Inside OpenAI’s first AI device

In May 2025, OpenAI made headlines by acquiring io—the startup founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive—in a deal valued at USD 6.4 billion. The move sparked widespread speculation about a new era of AI-driven hardware. However, since the acquisition, both OpenAI and io had offered few details about the innovative AI devices they were reportedly developing behind the scenes, until now.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently announced the completion of its first hardware device, designed in collaboration with Ive. The first working prototype is a pocket-sized, screenless device, which Altman described as “simple, beautiful and playful.” Altman said in a video posted by Emerson Collective: “I can’t believe how jaw-droppingly good the work is and how exciting it is.” He also added that the device will be able to do things for the user over long periods of time, filter things out and understand when something is important enough to notify the user. According to Altman, it will be able to “know everything you’ve ever thought about, read, or said.”
OpenAI’s plans for new hardware are attracting a lot of attention from competitors and curious customers. Big tech companies like Amazon, Google and Meta have tried launching AI gadgets such as smart speakers and glasses, but none has truly changed the game yet. At the same time, startups are experimenting with fresh ideas, like wearable pendants and giving AI assistants unique personalities.
A screenless AI companion
The device is being developed as a pocket-sized, screenless AI gadget. Designed to be a “calm companion”, it aims to shift away from the smartphone era’s sensory overload. The prototype is built around ambient intelligence, sensing context and filtering relevant information rather than bombarding users with alerts.
According to reports, Altman has said that the need to create this new device comes from the belief that smartphones overwhelm users with sensory overload, endless notifications and irrelevant information. On the other hand, this new AI gadget will be deeply personalised for each individual.
Also Read: GPT-5.1 and IndQA: How OpenAI is shaping the future of AI in India and beyond
How will the device work
According to reports, the device is built with sensor-fused intelligence and is equipped with cameras and microphones, giving it spatial awareness—an understanding of your surroundings and adapting to them over time.
It will also have built-in contextual awareness, enabling it to learn your patterns, preferences and routines. Additionally, the device will feature a screenless output, intended to offer a tactile, minimal and playful interaction.
Expected Launch Timeline
The prototype is reportedly complete, and OpenAI plans to launch the consumer product in under two years, pointing to a potential 2027 debut.
Jony Ive: The Design Visionary
Jonathan Paul Ive is best known for his work at Apple as a designer for more than 30 years. At Apple, he served as Chief Design Officer and led the design of iconic products like the iMac, iPod, iPhone and Apple Watch.
Ive was a key design partner to Steve Jobs and played a crucial role in making design a central part of personal computing. After leaving Apple, he founded the design firm LoveFrom and is now a key partner at OpenAI.
Talents moving ship from Apple to OpenAI
OpenAI’s acquisition of io brought dozens of former Apple employees, as well as Ive himself, into the company. Around 55 engineers formerly working at Apple joined OpenAI, enhancing its hardware capabilities with high-calibre industrial design expertise.
First Published: Nov 26, 2025, 14:46