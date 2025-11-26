Inside OpenAI’s first AI device

In May 2025, OpenAI made headlines by acquiring io—the startup founded by former Apple design chief Jony Ive—in a deal valued at USD 6.4 billion. The move sparked widespread speculation about a new era of AI-driven hardware. However, since the acquisition, both OpenAI and io had offered few details about the innovative AI devices they were reportedly developing behind the scenes, until now.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman recently announced the completion of its first hardware device, designed in collaboration with Ive. The first working prototype is a pocket-sized, screenless device, which Altman described as “simple, beautiful and playful.” Altman said in a video posted by Emerson Collective: “I can’t believe how jaw-droppingly good the work is and how exciting it is.” He also added that the device will be able to do things for the user over long periods of time, filter things out and understand when something is important enough to notify the user. According to Altman, it will be able to “know everything you’ve ever thought about, read, or said.”

OpenAI’s plans for new hardware are attracting a lot of attention from competitors and curious customers. Big tech companies like Amazon, Google and Meta have tried launching AI gadgets such as smart speakers and glasses, but none has truly changed the game yet. At the same time, startups are experimenting with fresh ideas, like wearable pendants and giving AI assistants unique personalities.

A screenless AI companion

The device is being developed as a pocket-sized, screenless AI gadget. Designed to be a “calm companion”, it aims to shift away from the smartphone era’s sensory overload. The prototype is built around ambient intelligence, sensing context and filtering relevant information rather than bombarding users with alerts.

