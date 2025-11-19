Google’s Gemini 3 Launch: Why it matters

With the launch of Gemini 3 on Tuesday, Google is making a play to redefine how we search, code, and interact with machines. This isn’t about answering questions faster—it’s about turning Google into an AI-native platform where queries become apps, developers manage agents instead of writing code, and personalisation goes from buzzword to operating principle.

The stakes? Nothing less than the future of the web, and Google’s dominance in it.

“Nearly two years ago, we kicked off the Gemini era, one of our biggest scientific and product endeavours ever undertaken as a company,” Sundar Pichai wrote in a blog on Tuesday. “Since then, it’s been incredible to see how much people love it. AI Overviews now have 2 billion users every month. The Gemini app surpasses 650 million users per month, more than 70 percent of our Cloud customers use our AI, 13 million developers have built with our generative models, and that is just a snippet of the impact we’re seeing.”

Gemini’s evolution has been fast. Gemini 3 combines features of its predecessors—like multimodality (ability to handle text, images, audio, video etc) and agentic capabilities—and adds state-of-the-art personalisation. “It’s amazing to think that, in just two years, AI has evolved from simply reading text and images to reading the room,” Pichai wrote in the blog. It means Gemini 3 promises to understand not just what you ask, but why you’re asking.

